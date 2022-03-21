community,

AFTER seeing the phenomenal job Ronald McDonald House (RMH) has done supporting his family through his niece's cancer battle, Grant Rodwell is doing what he can to give back to the charity. He has signed up for the charity's Walk me Home fundraiser, which asks participants to raise money ahead of a 25-kilometre coastal walk or run. The event will be held on Sunday, with the funds going to RMH Randwick. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mr Rodwell has already raised just over $4000, but hopes to be able to increase that figure and also draw awareness to the work RMH does, particularly for regional families. It is something he has seen first hand. "My niece Savannah was diagnosed with stage four Wilms tumour on her kidney earlier this year, about two months ago. It spread to her lungs and liver and she is undergoing chemo now," he said. "It's pretty close to home. When we found out I wanted to do something, but I didn't know what. "She's been down in Ronald McDonald House for about six or eight weeks now and they've been amazing. So I just figured if I could do something to raise some money to not only help Savannah, but other families in that position, then it was the least I could do. "It is a walk, but I thought I would push myself a little bit more and run it." Mr Rodwell admits that he hasn't run 25km before, but he's come pretty close to that previously. He hopes running for RMH will push him to go the extra distance. The good thing is, he won't be doing it on his own. "A mate of mine is running it with me, but a whole heap of our family are doing the walk itself," he said. "... I think so far as a group we've raised about $15,000 so far." Anyone who wants to donate to Mr Rodwell's fundraising efforts can do so by visiting www.walkmehome.org.au/fundraisers/grantrodwell. His biggest donation so far has come from the Bathurst City Redbacks cricket club, which donated $500. Mr Rodwell hopes more individuals and businesses can support the cause. "It's not just about the fundraising, it's about the awareness. If people can't donate, that's all good, but take a moment to appreciate all the help that Ronald McDonald House gives," he said.

