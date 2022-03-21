community,

ANOTHER community tree planting day will be held on Sunday. Bathurst Regional Council is calling on residents to join staff as they plant native plants in the Bonnor Street Drainage Reserve, a tributary of Raglan Creek. The native trees, shrubs and grasses, once mature, will provide important habitat for local wildlife, and also improve the health of the important urban waterway. The planting day is open to adults and children. No previous gardening experience is required. Participants are asked to bring water, sunscreen, gardening gloves and a hat. They should also wear suitable shoes and clothing for being outdoors. Council will provide the equipment needed for planting and hold a free barbecue lunch. For further information or to register, call Bill Josh on 0407 256 791 or Kristie Kearney on 6333 6233. Bonnor Street Drainage Reserve can be accessed off Murdoch Place, Kelso. Tree planting will get under way at 10am and go for about two hours.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/74d3e62b-2a0d-4bc2-899e-eb127b6e22b5.JPG/r0_193_3794_2337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg