NICK North has added to his collection of Carroll-Scott Memorial victories with another success in the annual Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club feature race on Sunday, and he was quick to put his latest effort down to a mechanical edge. North's bike leg was the difference maker as he completed the course in 38 minutes and three seconds, seeing off challenges from Will Kelly (41:58) and Mark Windsor (42:59). It was a long awaited return to the memorial event for North, who has badly missed the opportunity to race in the Bathurst's club's biggest event of the year. "Last time I did this race was in 2019 because in 2020 the race was cancelled because of COVID and then last year due to my injury I missed out. It feels great to be back racing in such a good race, I love it," he said. Switching from a road bike to a time trial bike helped add some extra power to North's bike leg. His coach Richard Hobson made an upgrade with his bike which gave North the chance to use his mentor's time trial machine. "Thankfully, Richard is getting a new bike so I acquired his bike for the weekend and if I didn't have the fast bike then it would have been more of a struggle so the last couple of times I've done it on the roadie, so to have a fast TT bike definitely made the difference today," he said. "It was a great leg. It was so cold out there I think I just wanted to get it over and done with. The faster I did it the faster I could get off the bike." North's effort on Sunday was excellent given that he was bouncing back from illness. His performance at the Huskisson Triathlon Festival had given him some added motivation before COVID struck him down. "After such a great race at Husky I was fairly motivated but I got struck down with COVID the week after so that puts you behind a bit," he said. "You always step up for such a great race and it means a lot to me. "I want to win this race 100 times if I could. I hope to do it every year, but there's such good talent coming through at the moment with guys like Jack Reen so my work is cut out." The race for the runner-up spot was a great battle, as Mark Windsor and Josh Stapley came into the last transition virtually level, with Will Kelly directly just a few seconds behind the pair. Kelly was speedy through transition and started his run leg ahead of the pair, and would go on to extend his margin across the remaining 2.5km. A timing chip issue delayed Windsor by around a minute at the race's start, and if he avoided that drama the battle for second could have been even more intense.

