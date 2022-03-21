Students celebrating inclusivity at school

news, local-news,

'EVERYONE belongs' is the theme for Kelso Public School's 2022 Harmony Day celebrations, with students from Kindergarten to Year 6 being part of the day. The school's Harmony Day event, is just one of many similar events being held across Australia as part of a nation wide Harmony Week, celebrating Australia's multiculturalism. Tamara Singh, a teacher at Kelso Public, said the school had a very busy day celebrating Harmony Day. "We are hosting a harmony day picnic and we have invited our children's families along, during that time we're going to have a sausage sizzle for everyone and play some traditional music through the speakers. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Last week we got the children to make Paddle Pop stick people, and we will be placing them in the gardens around the school. "After the picnic we are doing buddy classes, Stage One with Stage Three and a support room class together and during that time we will break up the students into small groups to work together. They will talk about where their family originally comes from, and talk about what traditions their family have and celebrate." She said the students will also watch a Harmony Day power point in the afternoon. "We have had Harmony Day at the school for years, the message we try and give the kids is basically everyone belongs together, making sure no one is left out and make sure everyone is included, "We also teach kids about resilience," she said. Ms Singh said the kids really love and embrace the day and it is a highlight on the school's calendar. "Yes, they do enjoy it. They really loved making the Paddle Pop stick people a lot. When we do the Paddle Pop stick people, the children know when they design their person they design it based on what Harmony Day is for them," she said. For students Ella Hodgson and Erin Miller, one of the highlights of Harmony Day was designing the stick people for the garden. Both said they were having a great day, and the best part of it all was "making new friends." On a national level, since first held in 1999, Harmony Week has grown to become a significant time for Australians to come together and celebrate our nation's cultural diversity.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/8fac6de6-a3c4-412e-a500-16da3893cb39.jpeg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg