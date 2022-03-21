In excess of 1500 active COVID-19 cases in Bathurst

coronavirus,

ANOTHER 472 people in Western NSW were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in the last reporting period. In the 24 hours to 4pm Sunday, there were 108 positive PCR tests and 364 rapid antigen tests (RATs). As of Sunday, the number of active cases in the Bathurst local government area was sitting at 1508. That is much higher than other major centres in the Central West. On Sunday, there were 1190 active cases in the Orange LGA, while the Dubbo LGA had 947. Lithgow was in a similar position, with 861, while the Mid West Regional LGA (Mudgee) had 430 active cases. NSW recorded 14,970 new COVID-19 cases to 4pm Sunday, taking the state's active cases total to 205,909. Sadly, four people died with COVID-19, including a two-year-old child. The other deaths were in two women and one man, aged in their 70s, 80s and 90s, all of whom had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/6fa3f21d-2833-4745-90dd-ffa844a784fc.JPG/r0_318_4176_2677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg