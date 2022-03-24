news, property, REV

Following some delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, work on what has been billed as the Illawarra's first certified "passive house" has been finished. The 'Pepper Tree Passive House' is a collaboration of Adam Souter, director of Unanderra-based builders Souter Built, and Wollongong-born architect Alexander Symes. The interior designer was Eleisha Keenan (Paiano Design). Mr Souter decided to use space on his own property at Unanderra to build the 60 square metre house as a secondary dwelling. Construction began in early 2020, and finished last year. However, due to the pandemic, the owners are only now able to showcase the project to clients and architects. "It was probably one of the most stressful/rewarding journeys," Mr Souter said of the construction. "Building your own development in a pandemic, while my partner was pregnant with our third child, and having two children under three all created an interesting journey. "I'm glad that I took it on, and I'm glad that I didn't take any shortcuts. The greatest thing is, people who haven't seen it, they see it for the first time, and their reaction regarding what we've accomplished is very rewarding for me to know I've done something special. "It was a great process for me, being the client and the builder. It gave me an appreciation of how stressful building can be from the client's perspective in regard to additional costs." Mr Souter said he wanted to build something that needed no maintenance, was healthy for the occupants, and used next to no energy. Passive homes are a popular building standard in Europe, and are also growing in popularity in parts of Australia. Passive house design principles are met via a specific criteria; a series of minimum performance requirements to achieve certification. Key principles of a passive house are having excellent thermal insulation, completely airtight, high-performance windows, comfort ventilation and thermal bridge-free construction. Mr Symes previously told the Mercury this approach is about "making a really high-performance thermal envelope, so you don't have to rely on air conditioning to maintain a comfortable internal environment". Mr Souter estimated passive houses used 90 per cent less electricity for heating and cooling than a standard Australian home. Standout features of the Illawarra home include a heat recovery ventilation (HRV) system that supplies the dwelling with fresh, filtered air 24 hours a day, and removes any excess heat. Mr Souter said the German style building technology ensures the home heats and cools itself with the HRV, and also maintains the humidity in the dwelling to keep it between 30 to 60 per cent humidity. "It keeps the heat in the dwelling when needed in winter, and expels the excess heat in summer," he said. "We've put a large solar power system on, and a battery, so our last power bill was $17." Mr Souter said COVID-related challenges had included supply shortages and price increases. This included delays in the delivery of materials from both interstate and overseas, such as cladding from Melbourne, timber from Brisbane, as well as doors and triple-glazed windows from Germany. "Most of the materials were purchased prior to the price increase, so I was fortunate that I started this process late in 2019, early 2020," he said. "If I was to do the same journey now, it would have been a lot longer and a lot more stressful." The passive house will serve a few purposes - as a home office for Mr Souter during the week, as well as a display home to showcase what a passive house is.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nxytTGiVvgkfKtUJaBBBHD/fd1ca110-0591-467c-a223-593efa60355e.jpg/r0_333_3600_2367_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg