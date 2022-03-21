Record entry levels in rural young achiever competition

news, local-news,

THE Royal Bathurst Show Young Rural Achiever Awards have attracted record entries in 2022, with 86 students from Bathurst and its surrounds being part of the competition. The awards are open to anyone aged 12-28 who are involved in the show movement, agriculture, related industry or anyone who shows initiative or is involved in the local community. Head Steward with the Royal Bathurst Show Vicki Wilson, said the awards are open to both men and women and are a chance for young people to show the community what they are achieving. She said the awards look to promote excellence across all areas, and are an opportunity for young people to gain experience and showcase their talent. Ms Wilson said schools from Bathurst and surrounding towns received entry forms before Christmas, with applications closing on March 11. "We had 86 responses this year which is brilliant. "We used to have a combined literature section as well, which we took out of the rural achievers, so this is the biggest ever response we've ever had to the young rural achievers." Ms Wilson said all the applicants which participate in the interview process with the two independent judges all get a three day pass to the Bathurst Show, which is a great initiative to get young people involved. She said there were not many organisations that run a competition where young children can gain interview experience and do a resume. "They are asked questions on their involvement in community, even their knowledge of agriculture. "It can be anything, they can be asked about their ambitions, goals, even how they present themselves in an interview." She said the questions provoked a lot of thought from applicants. "They really range from tell us about yourself, to how the does the war in the Ukraine affect Australia, or why are petrol prices so high at the moment." She said the applicants really showed they were across what is happening in the world and in their region. "The ones I interviewed this morning they definitely know what's happening, who the federal member is, when the election is on. "It is a really strong candidature this year. I was interviewing the seniors on Monday, they were fantastic. "When we ask the questions, it's not about knowing all the answers, it about sitting down having a conversation and if you don't know the answer, just say 'sorry I don't know, tell me more'. The winner of of the competition will be announced at the Bathurst Show on Saturday, April 30, at 11am in the cattle arena.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/24434e8d-8d58-448f-bce7-200f04205594.JPG/r439_558_3808_2461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg