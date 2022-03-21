sport, local-sport,

Heading into the Bathurst Gold Coronet on Monday afternoon, a maiden winner was guaranteed at the end of the 1730-metre race. A field of four was originally drawn for the opening race of the meeting at the Bathurst Paceway, however, after a scratching before the start, the field was reduced to just three runners. That left the KerryAnn Morris-trained Van Doren ($1.40 favourite), Ken Tippet's Heir Apparent ($3.70) and Russell Commens' Charlie The Great ($7.50) to feature in the trotting feature, with all three failing to win a single race in any of their previous starts. It was ultimately the favourite that powered home to victory, ahead of Heir Apparent and Charlie The Great in second and third respectively. Commens, who also owns Van Doren, said he was really thrilled with the victory in the Gold Coronet. "I raced his mother [Chew The Fat] and I bred him. He's from Love You and I've loved the horse ever since, ever since I roped him in," he said. "It was just a pity it was a three-horse race. When I first looked at it, I thought that was pretty good but then again, you've still got to win. "We're really pleased, especially when you breed the horse, you own it, you break it in and done all the work with him. "He's been a bit of a handful, really. He's been a bit of rogue but it was great for him to win." It was Van Doren's first official trotting start since July last year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/40a3a96d-ca82-4ad2-ba8c-e2765b73f34a.JPG/r0_414_5568_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg