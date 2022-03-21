sport, local-sport,

IT looked as if a big battle was brewing for the runner-up spot in Sunday's Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club Carroll-Scott Memorial until Will Kelly flew away from the chasers over the run leg. While no-one was getting close to eventual winner Nick North the chasing trio of Mark Windsor, Josh Stapley and Will Kelly all came into transition two together. Kelly went from fourth to second thanks to his quick transition and from there he put nearly a full minute on Windsor and Stapley over the course of the run leg to finish a clear runner-up. The run has been an area of great improvement for Kelly over the past few seasons, as his dominant swim leg has propelled him into an early lead in several local triathlon events. Now the bike and run are helping him reach new heights. "I did put a bit of work into my running a while back which helped improve it," he said. "I'd say that my running went from half-decent to what I'd like to say is pretty good, although it's not quite up there with what Nick is doing. "It's definitely improved heaps over the course of a year or two." Kelly said that his work with the Western Regional Academy of Sport has helped him make great progress with his training and race results. "Being in WRAS this year has helped me get a bit of understanding for what different races would be like and the different pathways that are available," he said. "The experience there has been really good. I tend to like the longer races a bit more, while the WRAS races are shorter ones, but they've still been really fun. "It's been great to go up against a good bunch of people around my age who also do triathlons. That's really helped me along my way. "My next race will now be in Canberra in a few weeks' time." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

