Heading into the start of the Western Women's Rugby League under 13s season, only a handful of Panorama Platypi had played rugby league before. But now the exciting crop of talented juniors have booked themselves a spot in the grand final, after the under 13s overcame Woodbridge in the semi-finals on Sunday. Platypi coach Rachel Hodges said she was thrilled with the 28-18 win. READ MORE: "They're a great bunch of girls and they've come together really well," she said. "They are just loving it. Every time they go in, they've got a little dance. It's quite cute to watch them, it's just been a privilege to be a part of it. "A fair few of them are new to it. I think there were four of them that had played tackle." Platypi were forced to work overtime, with players barely afforded a break due to limited substitutions. "The girls have got to work, they've got no subs at all. Our game plan is to get out and get as many tries as possible and to hold the other team out," Hodges explained. "They did that, they did that really well. A couple of the girls pulled of the good old switcheroo and went over to score. "I get so nervous watching them, but it's all excitement. They're so good to watch because they're pulling stuff off that they shouldn't be capable of. It's was a dream 13th birthday for Platypi halfback Freya Hodges, who scored hat-trick of tries, while also booting two goals, for a personal haul of 16 points. "It was her 13th birthday. She had a cracker, that's for sure," her mother explained. Platypi have now booked themselves a spot in the grand final against Orange Vipers, a team they've already beaten during the regular season, but only just. That previous clash was a thrilling 30-28 win for Platypi back on February 12, the first game in an undefeated run that is still intact. Hodges said it'll be a tough match against Vipers. "It was a very close game we had with Vipers earlier in the season," she said. "There was only two points in it. I'm hoping the girls can just get out there on the day, do what they've been doing and at the end of the day, as long as they're giving their all, that's all you can ask for." All grand finals in all age groups in the Western Women's Rugby League will be played at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex on Sunday, with the under 13s the first to get underway at 9am.

