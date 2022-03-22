news, local-news,

Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick is "all for" the decision to move the NAPLAN test to earlier in the year, allowing teachers and students to further benefit from the results. Following a review led by NSW, the decision was made to have NAPLAN tests in term one of the school year with results provided much earlier. This is set to be implemented from 2023, making NAPLAN a more effective diagnostic tool for teachers. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "School educators really value the data that comes out of NAPLAN because when you've got such large cohorts sitting the same test in the same conditions you can clearly pick up the deficiencies in outcomes that need addressing which is really important," Mr Barwick said. "I like the idea of bringing it forward because it's at the start of a year, which gives you better school planning around what needs to be done for the entire year before. "So year six teachers leading into year seven NAPLAN and year eight teachers leading into year nine NAPLAN ... it gives you is an early start to fixing those problems." After a review in 2019 it was recommended that NAPLAN be brought forward from May so the results could be used more productively by schools and teachers. Mr Barwick said the late results always made it difficult to put programs and strategies into place to help students improve. In addition to these changes, from term two 2024 schools will also be able to opt-in to additional assessments for year six and 10 students; starting with science in 2024, civics and citizenship in 2025, and digital literacy in 2026.

