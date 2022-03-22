news, local-news,

Kelso High Campus has rebranded the school houses to create a more engaging and inclusive environment. After noticing that students were becoming disengaged with their houses the decision was made to restructure a long-standing aspect of the school. "We wanted a bit more of a revamp to make the houses more inclusive of all students and include Wiradyuri language which is the land that our school is on," Kelso High head of wellbeing Elise Woods said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The four school houses have not only been renamed but have gained new mascots as well; Bildarung (Platypus), Googar (Goanna), Wambuwany (Kangaroo) and Dinawan (Emu). The mascots were designed by Gateway Graphics after consultation with parents, community members, staff, students and the AECG (Aboriginal Education Consultative Group) to establish an appropriate model. The purpose of the houses now goes beyond just swimming and athletics carnivals. The school thought it would be important to incorporate all aspects of school life into the competition between the four houses to increase engagement. Ms Woods said so far the revamp has been a success. "The houses are not just for sport, they incorporate everything; academics, school representation, behaviour, attendance, the school houses earn points and then receive rewards at the end of term," Ms Woods said. "We've had increased engagement and attendance at our swimming carnival and the students have been involved in house challenges and numerous activities." Kelso High is looking forward to seeing the positive effects of the restructure.

