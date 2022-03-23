news, local-news,

THE NSW and Federal governments are at odds over the provision of a Medicare Benefit Schedule licence for Bathurst Health Service's MRI machine, more than 18 months after the funding for the project was announced. The early works got under way at the hospital on Monday, ahead of construction starting in April on an extension to the imaging department in the main building. The MRI machine will be housed in the extension and is set to be operational in November. READ MORE: Work to start on Bathurst hospital's long-awaited MRI facility When the announcement was made on Friday that construction would be starting, deputy premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole again called on his Federal Nationals Party counterpart, Member for Calare Andrew Gee, and the Federal Government to grant the licence. A licence will ensure that outpatients can get a rebate if they need to use the hospital's MRI machine. "We are still waiting on the Federal Government to provide a MRI licence," Mr Toole said. "... We are getting on with the build of it, but we still see that the MRI licence is critical to be delivered here in this area so the cost of it will be minimised for patients that need this service." He said the NSW Government has written to the Federal Government and to Mr Gee, but so far the licence hasn't been forthcoming. The Western Advocate approach Mr Gee for comment. He put the blame back on the NSW Government for there being no licence as yet, saying it did not submit an application for Bathurst in the last round. "The primary reason Bathurst hospital does not currently have an MRI licence is that the NSW Government did not apply for one when applications were open in the last round," Mr Gee said. "It was the NSW Government's responsibility to apply, and they put one in for Dubbo but not Bathurst. Lithgow got one too. The NSW Government has to explain why they made other areas a priority over Bathurst. "All they had to do was fill in a form. It's like never applying for a passport, and then complaining you can't go overseas." The last round of applications was in 2019. The NSW Government didn't announce plans and funding for a MRI machine for Bathurst hospital until September 2020, well after applications had closed. Mr Gee said the licence is "one of my top priorities" and that he has spoken to the deputy prime minister and federal health ministers about it. "I've made it crystal clear to the government that an MRI licence for Bathurst must be delivered. No ifs no buts," he said. "... No one in Canberra is in any doubt about the need to get this secured for Bathurst, and I've said I want it done on the double." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/4bfadd72-3769-43ae-b111-8a89d5bea60f.JPG/r272_508_5568_3500_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg