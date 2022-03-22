news, local-news,

PETROL prices continue to rise across Bathurst, with some retailers charging as much as 212.9 cents per litre for unleaded. Global oil prices have increased significantly since the beginning of the year and are yet to ease. Demand for fuel continues to grow globally as more nations emerge from COVID lockdowns and supply has been unable to keep up. Additionally, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has created more uncertainty around supply, which is impacting world oil prices. READ ALSO: Our say | Savings justify making the effort to be a savvy shopper Australian prices have risen accordingly. Some parts of NSW are currently paying in excess of 230 cents per litre. Back in January, Bathurst prices were on average around 150 cents per litre, with some retailers advertising unleaded in the low 140s. Now, though, there is just one retailer offering unleaded for less than $2 per litre, which is the unmanned United on Durham Street. On Tuesday, it was offering this variety for 199.9 cents per litre, while a handful of others had it for 201.9 cents per litre. From there, the next best price was 209.9 cents per litre. The situation for e10 wasn't much better, with the best price being 197.9, also at the United. Several retailers had e10 for 199.9 cents per litre, but there were others whose prices exceed 210. Diesel was more expensive than unleaded and e10 at most retailers, with the price ranging between 215.9 and 223.9 cents per litre. The United again had the best price. The NRMA recently advised motorists that, while prices were unlikely to rise as rapidly in regional NSW as they did in Sydney, they would continue to increase. "Unfortunately we are not expecting prices to fall anytime soon. As the wholesale price of fuel continues to increase in Sydney, these price jumps will be passed on to motorists," a spokesperson said. They encouraged motorists to shop around for the best price. "As always, the best advice for motorists is to use the NRMA app to shop around for petrol. Bathurst has a competitive fuel market with some retailers offering prices below the average so it certainly pays to check the app before you fill up," they said. The Fuel Check app and website also have up-to-date prices. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

