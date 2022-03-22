news, local-news,

Rail services across the Central West are set to return to normal after "staggering" weather damage resulted in a 16-metre sink hole and the closure of the western rail line earlier in March. The western freight line will reopen on Saturday, March 26 and diesel powered regional passenger train services soon after, with the XPT, Bathurst Bullet, Dubbo and Broken Hill services back on Monday, March 28. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said Transport for NSW has been working 24-7 to clear an incredible 500 tonnes of debris from the affected areas. Mr Farraway said the Blue Mountains rail line is a critical freight corridor linking east with west and described the extent of weather damage - Katoomba has received 551.6mm of rain in March alone - across hundreds of metres of track, including the formation of a sink hole, as "staggering". Ballast and the track base underneath was washed away, and a culvert was damaged close to the Great Western Highway, which has forced TfNSW and Sydney Trains to rebuild the entire section of track while also filling in where the sink hole formed and ensuring the area is stable for trains to run again. It's been a mammoth effort. Almost 200 staff have been deployed to the area and a convoy of heavy machinery - cranes, concrete pumps, tip trucks, vacuum trucks and excavators - have been used to help fix the sink hole, and surrounding areas. "The team has done a great job," Mr Farraway said. The electrical services to the area remain out, so the intercity fleet is expected to return to the upper Blue Mountains area on Friday, April 8. "I have been meeting frequently with the freight industry and know how critical this route is as part of their supply chains to deliver the primary products like food, minerals and coal to the industries that rely on them," Mr Farraway added. "I thank the freight industry for its patience and collaboration during this difficult time." The Blue Mountains Line is currently closed between Emu Plains and Lithgow. Transport for NSW is working on a staged approach to re-opening the track to allow limited intercity passenger shuttle services between Penrith and Springwood this week, with buses continuing to replace trains between Springwood and Lithgow. Customers are reminded to please allow extra travel time and plan ahead at transportnsw.info and using live apps.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/d39bdc62-09bd-4b66-8a68-f07871fbf63a.jpg/r2_149_1595_1049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg