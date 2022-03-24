The world keeps swirling around us with horror in Ukraine. A leader of the United States who seems weak, a South Australian change of Government and a 5.6 per cent swing to the Australian Labor Party, an easing of water restrictions in Bathurst and a lovely green start to autumn. We are certainly blessed to be living in our peaceful district right now. And, in addition to that, I don't think the Bathurst electorate has ever been represented by an acting premier before. Away from our towns we are seeing a great germination of clovers and winter growing species as well as many acres of fodder crops that are getting away to a great start with warm, moist soils and sunny days. There are always plenty of subjects to discuss during Gold Crown week in Bathurst and this could see local owners win both Tiara and Crown. At the trots we've seen Ryan's Gangster win three in a row for John Ryan and Associates, and Our Uncle Sam being retired following a great career for the Frisby family. This year's CTLX Blue Ribbon Weaner Cattle sale has been split into two consecutive Friday sales with approximately 8500 calves to be offered on Friday, March 25. The following Friday, on April 1, will see agents offer about 7500 weaner cattle. Each sale day will get under way at 10am. My memory tells me that a young Charlie Maher was a force behind a Blue Ribbon weaner sale at the Bathurst Saleyards in 1990 with a great line-up of Angus calves in the front row. At that time Charlie was a member of the agency, Tyson Maher, and was obviously an achiever as the business grew to be CTM. The workforce consisted of Charlie Maher, Michael Clifton, David Barnes, Pat Bird, Brooke Wallace, Lillian Matthews and Alan Aylward. Charlie's original weaner sale may well have been the forerunner to the current premier sales. Rabobank Animal protein analyst, Angus Gidley-Baird, sent an important message to beef industry participants when he said that traits like carbon neutrality, high animal welfare and certain production inputs (or their absence) can deliver a premium. Producers should look at substantiality from a value proposition as opposed to just price. Mr Gidley-Barid had the following advice to offer on the subject: "It's important to look at the whole remit rather than simply saying I'm chasing sustainability and I expect the consumer to pay for it." The Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) sponsored magazine, Beyond the Bale, is often put aside as being too up-market for the average wool producer. The current issue gives a more practical insight into our industry and of real interest is Brent Hickey's tale of his involvement as a professional shearer. Brent hails from Gunning, went to school in Yass, and then spent almost a decade working as a chef. He also went to a shearing school at Cavan Station, worked as a shearers' cook and finally settled with Peter Robinson's Fullerton Sheep services. He says that after 12 months with the team he often makes three times as much in the woolshed as he ever did when working in the kitchen. Farming will always be a tough business, reliant on the weather, the customer and the business ability of the farm management. We are used to hearing of marketing strategies in the beef, grain, fruit and vegetable industries and many young farmers in the sheepmeat and wool industry are now being very obvious in their businesses. The Hookes family, East Loddon Merinos at Wanganella, are in the spotlight in Weekly Times Farmer of the Year competitions and their approach is obvious. Ten years ago they began using rams benchmarked for fat and muscle, to increase do-ability and robustness. They run 11,000 breeding ewes, loosened the reins of tradition and focus more on profitability than production while being conscious of today's social demands. I know of at least a dozen young farmers in our local district who are top notch operators. The young couple were at divorce court and hubby was asked why so soon. "Your Honour, we've only been together for seven weeks and we can't agree on anything," he said. The young wife interrupted: "Well, your Honour, it's actually eight weeks". A man was helping his wife to lose weight so he taped a colour photo of a slim redhead in a bikini to the fridge door. After three weeks, his wife had lost eight kilograms and he'd gained 12. Dave was 30 years old, often single, but had a new girlfriend. He called his mum to say they were running late for dinner because the girlfriend had a puncture. Mum texted back: "Oh, dear; Dad and I hoped you had a real girlfriend this time." Despite 47,000 bales being offered in week 37 and the global shipping and domestic logistical problems, plus COVID outbreaks in China, the EMI only moved downwards 5ac/kilogram to 1408ac/kilogram. There was a passed in rate of 11.9 per cent Australia-wide, with a crossbred wools being the largest passed rate in Sydney at a level of 23.5 per cent. The 18.5 micron and finer were the biggest movers in the Sydney market, losing 20-30ac per kilogram, whilst the broader micron types were basically unchanged. Crossbreds were up to 20ac/kilogram cheaper with this market showing big irregularities as buyers were very selective as they filled orders. Chinese topmakers remain active, with traders picking and choosing what they need to complete their commitments. India and Europe are keen on the better freer merino fleece types. Demand is good; it is the tightening of funds that is affecting exporters' ability to do the business, thus the negative wool market. The West Australian market eased by up to 20ac/kilogram on all merino fleece descriptions, let's hope that we don't see this trend follow in week 38. Week 38 sees an Australia-wide offering of 48,000 bales.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/1f786036-5679-4cf7-a41b-ef5d960b07cd.jpg/r0_99_960_641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg