Online entries for Edgell Jog open

news, local-news,

ENTRIES in the biggest fun run in country New South Wales, the Bathurst Edgell Jog, are now open online. Edgell Jog Committee member Jim Hallahan said entries opened this week, and with numbers in this year's Covid safe event limited, he encouraged everyone to get in as soon as possible. "Finally it's back," he said. "After two years of Covid-19 the Edgell Jog is back and celebrating it's 45th year," he said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "This year's jog is being held on September 18, with a 9.30am start in front of the Bathurst Court House. To make the event as Covid-19 safe a possible, entry is by online entry only, with registrations being taken at bathurstedgelljog.org.au "We are limiting numbers this year to meet Covid safe restrictions," Mr Hallahan explained. "there is a lot of change because of Covid, but it is still going to be another great day, marking the 45th jog" he said. "And everyone who finishes received a medal and lanyard, courtesy of McDonald's." "Enter online now, and you can also find out more about the jog on our Edgell Jog Facebook page," he said. He thanked the sponsors who had continued to show support this year as they have in the past, which has also enabled organisers to keep the entry fee the same as the last event. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/6de6d7f4-2ed3-4418-8e17-20b9aba7c14a.jpg/r0_412_5568_3558_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg