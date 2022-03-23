news, local-news,

They say the first year of business is the toughest, but for Brett Dinger and Danielle Ranshaw it was two years and tougher than they'd ever imagined. Looking for a change of pace, the pair made the decision to move on from their jobs and become their own bosses. Little did they know that they would be in for an extremely tough first two years of business when they purchased The Hub Expresso Bar and Eatery in February 2020, however they made it through and recently celebrated two years of business. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Like most business owners, Mr Dinger and Ms Ranshaw have navigated the treacherous COVID road but said all things considered, they've been pretty lucky. "Food's always been something that interested us and this opportunity came up and we thought 'let's give it a swing', a big swing," Ms Ranshaw said. "To be honest it's still great, the fact that we can make decisions and make them quickly and have it happen. "There's a really nice aspect to running a café and getting to know the regulars. "Another nice thing about this is it's active, I had a 'sit down behind my computer desk' job so it's been great to be active." Though surviving the lockdowns was tough, Mr Dinger said they're feeling the effects of COVID NOW more than ever. With the seven-day isolation rule still in place, The Hub is often short-staffed. Mr Dinger said it's battling the unknown that's the hardest part, not knowing if tomorrow is going to be the day theY have to temporarily close. "Now is probably one of the toughest periods we're going through," he said. "When you can see a lockdown coming you can be careful with the amount of stuff that you order. "It's really really hard at the moment. "If we were to have four cases overnight, which isn't unrealistic, and it was four key people we'd possibly have to close." Despite the current complications, Mr Dinger and Ms Ranshaw have made the most of the cards they've been dealt and continued to make plans for The Hub's future. They extended the outside eating area, made the café entrance easily accessible for disabled people and have also introduced an online takeaway option for customers who still don't want to eat out. "It's just been such a bizarre couple of years, we haven't really had an opportunity to run the café as a normal operation," Ms Ranshaw said. "We'll definitely get there, we just have to wait until we have some stability then we'll be right to go."

