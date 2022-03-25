news, local-news,

Bathurst hosted competitors from across NSW in the Agility Trial held at the Bathurst Showground last weekend. Competitors took part in 692 runs in a range of categories where man's best friend and the 120 owners showed the peak of their prowess. The trial attracted some of the fastest dogs across a wide range of breeds in NSW competing in a diverse range of disciplines and are conducted under rules administered by the Australian National Kennel Council. "The categories competed in classifications from novice to elite in jumping, weaving, tunnels, dog walk and games over the two days showing a diverse sports tourism experience bringing more people to support the accommodation providers, restaurants and retail spaces in the region," Tony Thorpe from the Greater Western All Breeds Obedience and Agility (Greater Western Dogs ) organisation said. MAKING NEWS: "The diversity of the sport lies in the challenges offered by the pressure of time, placing of jumps, weaving , tunnels starting and finishing through gates where the dog moves through breaks a light beam and is a enthralling spectator experience but found to be rewarding relationship between the dog and the handler." The Agility Trials concept originated in England at a location called Crufts . It found a place throughout Europe, America developments encourage a truly international reach, an evolving adaptive growth and diversity in breeds. The equipment is a challenge based experience, where the brain work and athleticism with the dogs grows skills the dogs find rewarding. Mr Thorpe said this weekend Denison Dog Club will be hosting its obedience and agility trials.

