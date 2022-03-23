news, local-news,

The parents of Kelso High year seven students were welcomed on Wednesday at the school's first Ngan-Girra breakfast. Kelso High deputy principal Narelle Beasley said they had a great turnout and they plan to continue hosting the breakfast in the future, hoping that numbers grow each time. "We had a great turnout, we had lots of parents and families and we completed some of our personalised learning pathways which was really good," Ms Beasley said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "We're hoping that we will run another one in two weeks and hopefully build the crowd as well and make sure we build that communication." The breakfast aims to strengthen the chain of communication between Kelso High teachers and parents. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

