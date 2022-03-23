Active COVID-19 case numbers in the thousands in Western NSW

coronavirus,

COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Western NSW, with an additional 873 cases recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm Tuesday. The cases were identified through 275 PCR tests and 598 rapid antigen tests (RATs). There were 24,115 positive results notified in NSW in the same reporting period. Five people - three women and two men - died. READ MORE: NSW records 24,115 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths Two people were aged in their 80s, two people were aged in their 90s and one person was aged 100. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 220,648 active cases across NSW. Of those active cases, 1595 cases were in the Bathurst local government area, that number up 21 from the previous day. Orange overtook Bathurst to have the highest cases numbers in the Central West with 1700. This was an increase of 211 from Monday. There were 1025 cases in the Dubbo LGA, 742 in Lithgow, 505 in the Mid-Western Regional LGA (Mudgee), and 66 in Oberon. Apart from Lithgow, active cases were up from the previous day in all of those LGAs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/c0d85958-22bc-4115-8bbc-c704180dfb67.jpg/r0_736_6018_4136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg