AFTER 30-plus years in business in Bathurst, the owner of Regency Jewellers confirmed the store's closure on March 11. Regency Group owner Kerry Rawson said it was a sad day when the business closed its doors for the final time. Mr Rawson had hoped the business could be taken over by another family, who would run it as their own, however was left with no option other than to close. He said the effects of COVID-19 had taken a toll on the Bathurst business. "In the last two years the store became unprofitable due to COVId-19 and the difficulty obtaining enough suitable sales professionals able to sell expensive and unique pieces of Jewellery, diamonds and precious gems," he said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mr Rawson thanked the people of Bathurst for their loyalty over so many years and said he hopes to continue that relationship from the stores in Orange. "The closest outlet for the popular Pandora brand is at Everly Jewellers in the Orange City Centre. Membership of the large Swarovski Collectors society has been transferred to Everly," he said. He said Regency opened the Bathurst branch in 1990, operating at various locations in the city, most recently in it's landmark location on the corner of Howick and William streets.

