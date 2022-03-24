news, local-news, Chifley, crime stats

PROACTIVE policing measures are paying dividends for police, with the latest crime statistics revealing most major crime categories to be either stable or falling. The figures compare the 12 months leading into December 2020 to the following 12 months to December 2021. Of significant note was a decrease in break, enter and steals during the two reporting periods, with the number falling from 220 to 142 for dwellings and from 55 to 46 for non dwellings. Chifley Police District's top cop, Superintendent Bob Noble, said proactive policing in this area has seen results. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Some good results have been achieved through DNA sampling and matching samples of offenders with samples found at crime scenes," he said, adding he hopes to see similar results to follow. "We are driving very hard with this program and expect more and more crimes to be cleared up as a result." The only category to increase significantly in the reporting period was domestic related assaults which jumped from 238 for the 12 months leading into December 2020 to 332 for the same period the following year. Non-domestic related assaults also rose during the two periods with 225 reported for the 12 months to 2020 compared to 279 the following year. Supt Noble said there were several factors at play here. "Generally the pandemic did drive a degree of friction within homes due to a lot more 'staying at home', with further domestic issues arising from economic problems as people lost work," he said. "This inevitably can lead to domestic contretemps. "Children being at home for longer may have also impacted this. "You don't need to be a criminologist to know that families being cooped up for months together is very hard on everyone." He also put the increased reporting down to targeted police work encouraging victims of domestic violence to reach out and get help. "We have driven the reporting of DV very hard in the past 18 months due to perennial concerns of under reporting," Supt Noble said. "It has also been said that social movements such as those embodied by the likes of Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins - among others - have allowed women in particular to 'find their voice' in terms of speaking out about mistreatment," he said, but added no one factor can be said to be the primary driver of the higher numbers of reports. While the number of sexual assaults were down slightly, from 69 to 62 in the latest statistics, sexual touching, sexual acts increased from 54 in 2020 to 82 in 2021. Supt Noble said the data sets "may be a little too small to make conclusions from." "But I would make a general comment that many of our sexual offences are committed by persons known to the victim and many are also not reported in a timely fashion. That said, no form of sexual offending is tolerable and it is never too late to report it," he said. In another positive for police, motor vehicle theft was down from from 71 to 52 in the 12 month periods. "Again, this is a fairly small yet pleasing data set," Supt Noble said. "Police have been working very hard at ensuring thorough investigations of these offences including canvassing witnesses, gathering CCTV and other electronic evidence, and again processing DNA and other forensic evidence." Steal from motor vehicle reports were up significantly from 133 to 284 for the period. Supt Noble said it is particularly frustrating when valuable, easily transportable items were being left in cars parked on the street.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/977f1a64-dac8-484e-b2a6-c01f8029f2f7.PNG/r0_6_874_500_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg