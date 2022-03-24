news, local-news,

BATHURST Regional Council's engineering staff have made it clear they too see the need to change the city's water restrictions framework. The idea was raised by deputy mayor Ben Fry, who had called for changes to better manage the city's water supply earlier this month. "What I'm looking for is more so a framework that takes in a lot more controls and climate functions than we traditionally take in. Traditionally, we use dam levels as trigger points and that might guide what restrictions to apply," he said. "Last time it didn't work. Every time we'd get close to a dam level trigger, we actually just ratified restrictions earlier than the triggers. The fact that we were even anticipating triggers and acting on that means that they weren't working." He said the dam level was just one way to determine appropriate water restriction, but other climate factors had to be considered. Council relaxed water restrictions at the March ordinary meeting, but the report to that meeting made it clear that it wasn't the only thing staff were considering. READ MORE: Council prepared to go back to high water restrictions earlier if necessary "Council will also need to review the Drought Management Plan, last adopted by council in 2014," it said, although this was not part of the resolution. "The review needs to include as a minimum seasonal water restriction trigger points based upon storage level of Chifley Dam rather than the current end of summer trigger points and additional water conservation measures potentially to be applied during the summer months regardless of dam storage levels." Engineering director Darren Sturgiss went a step further at the meeting, confirming that the new Level 2A restrictions would only be a temporary classification. "It's indicated in the report that that Drought Management Plan does need to be amended with trigger points for both summer and winter time periods and, to be frank, higher trigger points than what previously have been in place," he said. "When that plan gets revisited, that 2A will no longer be [known as] 2A."

