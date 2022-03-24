Program aims to help our local community

news, local-news,

Bernardi's Bathurst has just announced its new Round 7 Building Better Communities Beneficiaries. Since the Building Better Communities Programs inception - The Bernardi Family will have donated close to $200,000 across Blayney, Bathurst, Forbes and West Wyalong by the end of 2022. CEO Joseph Bernardi said he was hugely proud of the family funded initiative. "We really want to give back to our communities because we are passionate about it but also as a way of saying thank you to our community members who pick local and shop with us. "We appreciate all the support we get and if it wasn't for our incredible customers, we simply would not exist -this is our way of saying thank you and giving back. MAKING NEWS: We have seen some really great stories emerge from the donated funds and it always brings a smile to my face." The three beneficiaries for the first half of 2022 are; - Elizabeth Chifley Preschool, who are a Non For Profit Pre School that would like to create a community garden in which the students can grow and nurture fruits and vegetables - Little Wings, a free service providing air and ground transport for seriously ill children in regional and rural NSW. 100 per cent of the donation will be used to fund flights for local families - Eglinton Public School who would like to use the donations by purchasing resources and equipment to be used by the students to assist in their learning. "We love seeing all the applications come through, it really opens our eyes to how many incredible people are in our community doing work to better the Central West," he said. A reminder how the program works; 1. Organisations are encouraged to nominate themselves or others to become a beneficiary 2. Bernardi's selects three beneficiaries every six months 3. Community members and shoppers are then encouraged to go in store and grab a token from the check out and then place the token as a vote into the plastic tub for who you'd like to receive the largest amount of the donation. The donations are split as per below a. First vote holder; $2,500 b. Second vote holder; $1,500 c. Third vote holder; $1,000 Previous beneficiaries of the program have included the Bathurst High Waluwin Breakfast Club, the Kelso High Support Unit, and Kirinari Community Services. The Bathurst High Waluwin Breakfast Club, picks students up from home twice a week for an organised group physical activity and then provides breakfast afterwards, used its funds to cover the costs of food for students using the service.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/90a0ca51-406a-400f-9950-eb905210eac2.jpg/r0_691_3024_2400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg