CEOs to spend a night at Ronald McDonald House for charity

ON THURSDAY night, three Bathurst CEOs will be sleeping over at Ronald McDonald House in Orange, as part of a fundraiser to help support the charity and keep its doors open to the families of the Central West. Kylie Johnston, Bronwyn Aberley and Karla McDiarmid, are sleeping over at Ronald McDonald House Orange helping to look after families, cook meals, tidy up and learn their stories. Ms Johnston said being part of the fundraiser was about helping others. "I have a 15-year-old daughter whom we have been on a health journey with for over four years, and I want to be able to help and empower people to know what services are available for them," she said. Likewise, Ms McDiarmid and Ms Aberley have a personal connection to the charity. Ms McDiarmid said her business, Macquarie Medi Spa, has supported Ronald McDonald House each year with a donation, but in 2021 it was her own family that needed support. MAKING NEWS: "My nephew had a serious accident, falling 20-plus metres abseiling in the Blue Mountains, and was airlifted to Sydney Children's Hospital, where he would spend the next three months recovering, and my sister lived at Ronald McDonald House Westmead for three months," she said. Ms Aberley said she also had first-hand experience of the value of Ronald McDonald House Charities to families seeking lifesaving medical treatment for their child. "I have a close friend whose nephew very recently had a serious accident, and his family stayed at RMHC for many weeks," she said. Families who utilise the house come to stay from all over the state, some stay a night some have to stay for months. Ms McDiarmid said so far CEOs from across the region have raised over $17,000, which equals 129 nights of accommodation. "Thank you to everyone who has donated already but we still have more time to raise more money to help families in need." "You just never know when it might be your family that needs the help of Ronald McDonald house," she said. To support the charity, go to https://www.ceowalkinmyshoes.org.au/

