Last Friday saw the heats to the Gold Crown Final run and won
Locals enjoyed a night out at the Bathurst Harness Racing Club last Friday, watching the heats to this year's Gold Crown.
The qualifiers will go around in the Gold Crown Final on Friday March 25 which is also set to be a great night.
A Western Advocate representative attended the race meeting.
