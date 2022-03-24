Bathurst riders set to contest AusCycling national track titles

sport, local-sport,

Bathurst will be in with a chance to claim a medal when four local hopefuls contest the AusCycling Track National Championships. Held at the Anna Meares Veledrome in Brisbane, Cadel Lovett and Ebony Robinson got their junior campaigns underway on Thursday and the pair are both expected to race right through to Sunday. Kalinda Robinson and Eliza Bennett are both expected to race in the elite category from Saturday, with Robinson being named as one of five women cyclists to watch by the AusCycling website. READ MORE: Robinson is the second new addition to the women's sprint Australian Cycling Team Podium Potential Academy squad, having recently moved from Bathurst to Adelaide to be a part of the South Australia Institute of Sport. Damian Bennett, who will be attending the championships to support his daughter Eliza, said it's really exciting to have four Bathurst Cycling Club members racing at the national titles. "It's exceptional," he said. "For the young ones, I think it's Cadel's first crack at the nationals on the track. He missed out the past couple of years because of COVID. He was named in the team but they weren't able to host the events. "Ebony Robinson has always been a very solid, young rider. She works so hard in training. She's like her big sister Kalinda. "For Eliza, she got off the bike just before COVID hit because she had her HSC. But she got back on the bike in November and said, 'Dad, I think I've got some unfinished business'. "She's not going as fast as those other girls but she'll go and test herself and see where she's at." Bennett also thanked Isuzu Bathurst, who alongside Renshaw Medal Project, is two of the major sponsors of the Bathurst Cycling Club. The support of the sponsors has made it possible for the club to hosts it regular events. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/827b6340-f40e-4f96-ae63-7fc4e5f6aa59.jpg/r594_802_4863_3214_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg