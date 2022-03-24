news, local-news,

Despite the fuel prices skyrocketing, Bathurst Community Transport is doing its best to continue providing locals with an essential service - transportation. The organisation has 10 vehicles that commute from Bathurst to Dubbo, Orange, Lithgow, Katoomba and Sydney, giving those over 65 who can't drive themselves some independence. Though the current fuel prices and clocking up a large amount of kilometres each week is making the trip to the service station very unpleasant, Bathurst Community Transport CEO Kath Parnell said their main priority is the clients. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "We have a client contribution and we've worked really hard to not increase that," she said. "It's tough but it's really important that our clients have access to transport. "Our clients are our priority and helping them remain independent and giving them access to transport is what we do." One very important aspect to Bathurst Community Transport is the daily run to Orange for clients needing radiation treatments. Ms Parnell said people can still have a licence and be eligible for the service, they may just simply not feel comfortable driving themselves long distances. She is hoping fuel prices lower soon and Bathurst Community Transport can continue helping locals without the stress of paying a huge amount for fuel. "I'm an optimist and I'm hoping that the price of petrol will come back to a more normal state," Ms Parnell said. Despite the cost of fuel, Ms Parnell still encourages anyone over 65 needing a lift to get in contact and Bathurst Community Transport will be more than happy to help. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/fda20b09-6287-4d4a-9ad3-8d8282a4c663.JPG/r0_148_6000_3538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg