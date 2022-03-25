news, local-news,
IT was standing room only at Tremain's Mill on Saturday afternoon, when Arts OutWest opened its latest exhibition, While The World Waits, which features the work of 20 regional artists.
Arts OutWest exhibition at Tremain's Mill
ARTS OUTWSET: Steve and Glenda Birrell were among the crowd at the exhibition on Saturday.
GREAT EVENING: Jason and Shani Nottingham were among the crowd at the opening of the exhibition
ARTS OUTWEST: Alina Maclean with Mathew Vermeer enjoying the exhibition at Tremain's Mill.
EXHIBITING ARTIST: Martin and Jane Tonks came from Orange to the opening. Jane's work features in the exhibition.
WHILE THE WORLD WAITS: Kelly Wilkinson with Addison and Piper Fraser at the exhibition.
CHEERS TO THE ARTISTS: John and Julie Maclean of Bathurst were at the art exhibition.
GREAT DAY: Margaret Sewell, Gemma Clipsham and Sho Howes, enjoying the exhibition.
ENJOYING THE ART: Meredith Porter, Rachel Ellis and Julian Woods at the exhibition.
ART: Nerida, Raphael and Iris Cuddy who came from Canowindra to see the art on display.
LOVING THE ART: Silas and Chelsea Fielding enjoying the While the World Waits exhibition.