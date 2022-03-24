Great Western Highway opens at Mount Victoria ahead of the weekend

news, local-news,

CREWS have worked around the clock to ensure both lanes of the Great Western Highway can reopen at Mount Victoria ahead of the weekend. The lanes will reopen at 3am Friday, March 25. It comes weeks after unprecedented flooding caused a landslip at the start of March. Acting Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the highway pavement had been repaired near Fairy Bower Road and the slope had been stabilised. "Crews have been working hard to restore full access and connectivity to the road network through the Blue Mountains and they have done an incredible job to complete this work so quickly," he said. "With this work complete, both lanes of the highway through Mount Victoria will be open to traffic from 3am Friday, March 25." Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the Great Western Highway is a vital freight and tourist link between Sydney and western NSW and is also an important local road for Blue Mountains residents. "I know all road users will welcome the reopening of both lanes after such an extreme weather event," he said. "I would like to thank our road crews for their hard work and dedication to restore the road and motorists for their patience as we worked to reopen the highway." Although the lanes are open, a 40km/h speed limit will remain for traffic in both directions across the weekend. Further significant rain is forecast in the Blue Mountains over coming days. In the event of heavy rain, intermittent short single lane closures may take place for crews to inspect the road. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/d61ea268-eef2-46ad-91d0-55b2863da61c.png/r0_245_2048_1402_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg