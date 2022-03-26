Most of us, especially those who remember the Bathurst floods of 1986, 1990 and 1998, were transfixed by the destructive flooding along Australia's east coast. The deaths, the homes ruined, businesses bankrupted, and infrastructure demolished, coupled with the health risks from the clean-ups, will leave an indelible scar on those communities for generations. Premier Dominic Perrottet spent the week of the flooding in the disaster zone observing what was happening. He promised to devise a recovery model for Lismore and to "personally ensure past mistakes in disaster zones are not repeated." These floods weren't an unavoidable consequence of Mother Nature. In September, insurance giant IAG released its study conducted with the United States National Centre for Atmospheric Research showing how human-caused climate change is producing these more frequent and more extreme disasters. The IPCC's recent Sixth Assessment Report has a chapter written by over 50 Australasian climate scientists, drawing on over 34,000 peer-reviewed articles, with a similar conclusion. Australian emissions are increasing and our opportunity to stop cascading disasters beyond our capacity to cope is disappearing. So, you would probably think that a premier keen to avoid "past mistakes" would consider what experts say is causing these extreme disasters. But you'd be wrong. Although NSW has an impressive commitment to renewable energy generation and storage, the government continues to approve the expansion of coal exploration, mining and export. Coal was Australia's second highest export in 2020. The ABS' latest data show total coal exports in the three months to January were $24.27 billion - a staggering 159 per cent increase. Since 2018 NSW has approved eight new coal and gas developments. According to a study by Professor Ian Lowe, these coal mines will emit 89 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent over their lives - more than the annual emissions of New Zealand. This is in addition to the 1.3 billion tonnes of C02 emissions created when the coal from those mines is burned overseas. We are exporting more coal and importing more frequent and more severe droughts, floods heatwaves, extinctions and bushfires. BCCAN will be pressing the government to urgently phase out the coal industry and assist coal miners to transition to a renewables economy. Premier, it's beyond time to avoid our past mistakes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

