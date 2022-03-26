community,

2MCE has a history of Charles Sturt University (CSU) communication students producing local news for the station as part of their course work. Local news production continues this year with CSU Student News, a half hour news and current affairs program produced by second year journalism students. The program features local stories from around the Central West and across the country. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Survey says: Fortnightly rubbish collection could work for Bathurst In their first edition of CSU Student News for 2022, some of the stories covered were The Variety Postie Bike Dash, the Central West rental shortage, COVID-19 booster vaccination roll-out, the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon ringing for peace in Ukraine, and the reopening of Miss Traill's House and Garden. Each story features original interviews and has been researched and produced by the students. Jock Cheetham, a senior lecturer in journalism in the School of Information and Communication Studies, said CSU Student News is an opportunity for students to produce stories for broadcast. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Great Western Highway opens at Mount Victoria ahead of the weekend "CSU Student News gives students practical experience in producing topical and up-to-date stories for broadcast," he said. "Studying journalism at Charles Sturt University is not just about reflecting on and being critical about the media, it is also about doing it." Not just Bathurst-based students produce CSU Student News, with Charles Sturt journalism students studying online filing stories that cover politics, health, business, arts, events and sports relevant to listeners in our region. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Crazy fuel prices not stopping Bathurst Community Transport You can hear CSU Student News at 5.30pm on Friday afternoons during the university semester. Check the 2MCE program guide on 2mce.org for up-to-date broadcast information. 2MCE is a community radio station serving the communities of Bathurst and Orange. Our mission is to communicate the views, needs, interests and aspirations of our communities. If you are interested in participating in the operation of 2MCE, you can volunteer in a range of roles, and not just ones on-air. You might like to produce or edit audio, help with fundraising and sponsorship for the station, copywriting, archiving, or event management. You can find our volunteer application form on our website at 2mce.org or telephone the station on 6338 4790. You can listen to 2MCE on 92.3 in Bathurst, 94.7 in Orange, or stream online at 2mce.org. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

