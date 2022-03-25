news, local-news,

ROUND One of the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Cub 2022 Club Championship will be held at Woodstock Park Speedway this Sunday March 27. A great family day out is assured, so come on out to Woodstock and support our many local riders. Gates open at 7:30am with sign-on and scrutineering from 8:00-9:00am. Full canteen facilities will be available. The event is being held at Woodstock Park Speedway, Purcell Drive, Woodstock, which is about 85kms from Bathurst. Entry is by gold coin donation for spectators. The club days usually attract around 90 riders including a number of Bathurst riders, with practice starting at 9:15am. MAKING NEWS: There will be riders of all ages and classes including our Nippers 50cc, junior and senior and usually have sidecars enter. For further information please contact club secretary on 0439 972 737 or visit www.cowramcrc.com.au or follow us on Facebook. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/a30d6ead-4ac0-43a9-940b-0793b427d088.jpg/r12_316_5993_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg