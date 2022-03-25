Number plates the target as thieves get around high fuel prices

news, local-news, Chifley, Fuel prices

AS PETROL prices continue to soar well above two dollars a litre, police are warning drivers to up their security around their cars. A spokesperson for Chifley Police District said with the rise in fuel prices, police are seeing an increase of licence plate thefts across the district. "Reports have been received of licence plates being stolen in areas such as Bathurst and Lithgow over the past 48 hours," they said. There have also been incidents of petrol being drained from cars which have been parked wither on the street or in the driveway. Police said they have a few tips to try and prevent people from being a victim of this type of crime. "Many hardware stores now sell anti-theft licence plate screws," the spokesperson said. "Consider fitting these to your car." Police also urged car owners to secure their vehicle in a garage or behind locked gates if possible when not in use. "Consider installing sensor lights or CCTV which cover your driveway or where you would normally park your vehicle. "And be vigilant, if you see suspicious persons walking the streets at any time of the day/night, call Police Assistance Line on 131 444 to make a report," they said. MAKING NEWS: With the community being the eyes and ears of police, anyone seeing suspicious behaviour is urged to report it in a timely manner. Anyone with information about the numberplate thefts are urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or Chifley Police at Bathurst Police Station on 63328699 or in Lithgow on 6352 8399 . Information can be left anonymously via Crime Stoppers if preferred.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/25d0ada5-6fa3-4b2b-b8b7-21b229060d3c.jpg/r1306_975_2994_1929_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg