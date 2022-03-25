news, local-news,

A big weekend is on the schedule for Bathurst footy fans. The city has welcomed back the Penrith Panthers, continuing the relationship Bathurst council has built with the club and the NRL over the last decade. The Panthers have engaged with the community in recent days, and on Saturday they will run out onto the field at Carrington Park. They will go up against the Newcastle Knights. Both teams are currently undefeated this season, making for an exciting game to be played out in Bathurst. ALSO MAKING NEWS: There are hopes that this clash between the two NSW teams will lead to a record crowd at Carrington Park. As of Friday 8800 tickets had been sold to the game. For the record to be broken, the crowd would have to exceed 10,973, a figure that was set back in 2019 when the Panthers played the Melbourne Storm. Tickets are still available online and can be purchased at the gate on the day. Regardless of the crowd size, the game is expected to inject around $1 million into the local economy. Saturday's NRL match will kick off at 3pm, with it to be preceded by a Group 10 game between the Bathurst Panthers and Orange Hawks. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/995ebdae-e04e-4e4a-8689-4741a650f908.jpg/r0_350_5472_3442_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg