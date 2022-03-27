Big crowd on hand as NRL stars speak at Sportman's Dinner

news, local-news,

RUGBY league fans were well treated on Friday evening when some of the NRL's most iconic figures spoke to a packed crowds at Panthers Bathurst Leagues Club. Penrith Panthers ground announcer Zac Bailey MCed the night, with premiership winning coach Ivan Cleary speaking to the crowd alongside co-captains Isaiah Yeo and Nathan Cleary. Guest speaker NRL CEO Andrew Abdo also spoke, providing some insight into his time with the NRL. Yeo, who played his junior rugby league in Dubbo, spoke about how he always enjoys playing in Bathurst. READ MORE: "The kids love rugby league here. It's one I absolutely pencil on the map and I look forward to coming to," he said. "Mum and Dad are at Mudgee, so it's a little bit closer to Bathurst. It's something I really enjoy and obviously the support we continue to have in Bathurst continues to grow." Panthers had originally started the season well, winning their first two before winning a third consecutive match at Bathurst on Saturday and Yeo spoke about how proud he was of his team's start. "I'm very proud. You never know how you'll go. You train the house down in pre-season. That's what every club says," he said. "You just don't really know until you play that first game. I was obviously pleased that all that hard work in pre-season made the difference." Yeo said the focus for his team is to start the season off by winning as many games as possible. "This time of year, you want to win as many games as you can. Not everyone is playing their best football," he said. "You look at every game across the park, the completions aren't that high. "They're sort of see-sawing, so to snag one, particularly last week when we made an extra 80 tackles and not playing our best football, that's one of the most pleasing ones at this time of the year." NSW star halfback Cleary said at the sportsman's dinner that he's hoping to be back for the next Panthers game on Friday. "The shoulder is going really well. It was probably always a long shot playing this week [in Bathurst]," he said. "Just the fact that we penciled in to have the three weeks off, to get some confidence back in the shoulder. I tested it out today and I think I'll be ready to go next week." "I can't guarantee anything in this world, but it's a pretty good chance. I'm hoping to be out there." Panthers will take on South Sydney Rabbitohs this Friday night in what is expected to be a cracking NRL grand final rematch in the fourth round of the competition. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

