Faces at the Sportsmen's Dinner held at Panthers Bathurst

Members of the Penrith Panthers spoke to a healthy crowd at the Panthers Bathurst club last Friday night at a Sportsmen's Dinner. NRL CEO Andrew Abdo was also on hand to talk about his time with the sporting organisation.

