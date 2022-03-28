community,

It shows the Boer War Light Horse lines at Cowra with trooper Jack Anderson standing. He wrote on the back of the photo: "My grey feeding in front of our tent." Most of the troopers are still in civvies, so they must have just arrived at the Cowra Showground. All of these men would have been volunteers and would have brought along their own horse. Jack, who was born on May 7, 1878, worked on his father's property and was keen to do his bit for King and Country. Local patriotic fervour was high concerning Australia's involvement in this far-away war, in which the nation committed 16,500 troops. The war was covered extensively in Bathurst and Cowra newspapers. They told of our brave and noble men, their self-reliance and their matter-of-fact fighting spirit. It was the first war where the "Bushman Soldier" was raised up to almost mythical status due to his fighting skills, bushcraft, riding and shooting skills that produced formidable fighters and the embodiment of our Aussie spirit. Men were keen to enlist, but volunteers needed to be skilled horsemen and good shots with a rifle, as Jack was. Notice in the photo that all the horses are lined up with their saddles in a line in front of them. These fully equipped cavalry saddles weighed around 45 kilograms. During the Boer War, each of the separate Australian colonies maintained their own independent military forces. Australia was then part of the British Empire and soon offered troops from the six separate colonies and, from 1901, the newly formed Australian Commonwealth. Little would these men realise that in Africa they would spend prolonged periods in the saddle with few opportunities to bathe or change their clothes, so lice were a constant problem. Temperatures on the veldt ranged from relentless heat during the day to freezing cold at night. Our NSW Imperial Bushmen and NSW Mounted Rifles both served as volunteers in the Anglo-Boer War. The Dutch-Afrikaner settlers, known as Boers, had formed into groups of highly mobile commandos who attacked the British and Australian forces across the inhospitable countryside of the veldt. The Boers were led by a capable leader named Paul Kruger. The Australian volunteers served in contingents mostly in mounted units. After Federation, the Federal Government raised the Australian Commonwealth Horse contingents. It seems all contingents were hastily raised, meaning many of the troops arrived in Africa without undergoing much training. Despite this, there were only about 600 casualties and deaths. Most of the Australian bushmen relied on their horses. Around 43,000 Australian horses were shipped over on troopships to the Boer War, but none ever returned to Australian soil. The army horses were divided into three categories: firstly cavalry horses, then mounted infantry horses and, finally, the massive gun horses. Good cavalry horses were the most difficult to obtain as they were expected to be able to move from place to place at the rate of 15 kilometres an hour. Their breeding was supposed to enable them, at the end of a long day, to charge a retreating enemy and capture or kill them. They had to be prepared to ride round hills all day, do scouting work, along with full gallop retreats under fire. The heavy field battery horses dragged large guns to the front as well as wagon-loads of ammunition. The war finished before Jack could get to Africa. He later married Amy O'Melveny, who had been born in 1889. Jack died on June 29, 1960 and his wife Amy passed away earlier, in 1939.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/d792c669-9abb-4f88-b584-178c18e5fb83.jpg/r0_121_4239_2516_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg