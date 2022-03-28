sport, local-sport,

Taylan May and Izack Tago are good mates off the pitch, so understandably the pair were thrilled with their try-scoring efforts at Bathurst on Saturday. May scored a hat-trick in just his second ever match for the Panthers, while Tago scored twice in just his ninth NRL game. May was thankful for the work of his teammates. READ MORE: "It was pretty good but the boys made it easy for me, basically pulling me across the line," he said. "Growing up, you just want to play in NRL but to play with the boys I've known since I was little, it's a dream come true. "It's good to come out here and play. There's good culture out here and they obviously love football." Tago was always glad to score but admitted there's a bit his team needs to work on. "It's always good when you score but obviously we've got a lot to work on," he said. "There were definitely a few opportunities where we lacked concentration. That's something we definitely need to work on but we're definitely happy with the two points." Tago was also pleased to play in Bathurst, with a record crowd of 11,253 on hand to witness the game. "I think it's pretty cool. The whole community gets around it and there's a lot of support for us boys. We all appreciate it," he said. "It's a good change to come out here. There's good culture out here and they obviously love football." Both players made their debut for the Panthers during the 2021 season but neither featured in last year's NRL grand final.

