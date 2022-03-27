news, local-news,

A record breaking crowd of NRL fans attended Carrington Park on Saturday afternoon and watched last year's premiers Penrith Panthers defeat the Newcastle Knights. There were over 11,000 people at the local venue and Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said it's great for the community to be able to hold these high-profile events. "It was fantastic, these sorts of events where we can bring people to town are just fantastic for the community and the businesses around town," Mr Taylor said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "It's just great to bring an NRL game to town here, it saves us travelling to Sydney. "We don't get the opportunity like some people to see it week in and week out so to bring the NRL to town is just terrific for the community and those NRL lovers." Mr Taylor said the association with Panthers in Bathurst continues to grow and the Penrith-based team are "creating a real nursery" in town. The good weather topped off a terrific day of rugby league and Mr Taylor said the report he received was that everyone just loved it. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/eb922be3-8659-4117-9ea9-3fe2a91a43f1.JPG/r0_320_4176_2679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg