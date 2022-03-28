community,

PEOPLE attended from around the state when the Denison Dog Training Club hosted its annual obedience trial on the weekend. The Eglinton-based club has been holding the trial since 2016 and long-term member Wendy Ellis said it's a great opportunity for dog enthusiasts to get together. "It's a really good, fun environment and a good social gathering for people who are like-minded with dogs," she said. "It brings a lot to the town; we have sponsors, we get competitors from as far away as Coffs Harbour, down the South Coast, they come from everywhere. "It's a huge thing for our club." The trials were run over Saturday and Sunday and Ms Ellis said it was a great weekend. The club received more than 100 entrants for each day and dogs participated in a range of classes. Though the rain set in on Sunday afternoon, the majority of the trials had already finished and the weather didn't dampen participants' mood. "Everybody loved it. All our feedback was really positive. It's a really great, friendly trial, really efficiently run," Ms Ellis said. "We were lucky with the rain - it was just at the end of the day when the rain started to come in. "We managed to pretty much get it in before the rain." The main aim of the local dog trial is to encourage younger people to join with their four-legged friends. Ms Ellis said it's such an inclusive sport and everyone can get involved. "It doesn't matter if your dog's a pedigree, a bitsa, big or small, it doesn't matter," she said. "It's a sport that anybody can do. "We've had people with cerebral palsy, we've had people in wheelchairs, anybody can do it. "It also shows people just starting out in the sport what your dog can do with a lot of hard work." Ms Ellis thanked the sponsors and all of the club's volunteers who helped make the annual obedience trial a success.

