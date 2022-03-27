news, local-news,

The Bathurst Aero Club hosted its second ever open day on Sunday, trying to encourage locals to join the aviation community. The local club is one of the longest operating clubs in the country and has something for all ages. Club president Ian Johnson said the aim of the open day is to bring the community together and explain a bit more about what aviation is. "One of the things we want to do is open up to the community, demystifying aviation," Mr Johnson said. "People see these planes flying a thousand feet above the sky and we want to show people what they are, create a community and bring the flying schools together so that they can be part of the community of aviation. "It's just a chance for the community to get together to learn about aviation." Bathurst has three different flying schools which is unheard of in a town of its size. The club's youngest member is only 14 and is already learning how to fly one of the planes. Mr Johnson said they've had numerous members learn to fly locally before getting a job in the industry. "A lot of people have gone through learning to fly and gone on to careers in aviation, QANTAS pilots, military flying and that sort of thing," he said. Despite the overcast weather, Mr Johnson said they still had a steady flow of people coming through on the open day. The club hosted a lunch for guests, had the planes on display and gave people the opportunity to jump inside the simulator. Another important part of the day was presenting life member of the club Jeremy 'Jerry' Trevor-Jones with a Master Instructors medallion and certificate, as well as a Federation Award which is the highest award from the Royal Australian Federation of Aero Clubs. "He's been with the club for over 60 years and in that time he was on the board, he was the treasurer and a lot of the work that he has done has put the club where it is today," Mr Johnson said. Earlier this year, the Bathurst Aero Club received the Aero Club of the Year award for 2021 for its dedication to general aviation, engagement with the youth of Bathurst and local flying schools, and fostering community involvement. These attributes are what have made the club successful over its 84-year history.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/68118948-c648-4d0c-a4b1-528d3f0b1bbc.JPG/r0_249_4176_2608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg