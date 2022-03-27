news, local-news,

Emergency Services were called to a property in Raglan early Saturday morning after reports that a house fire had broken out. The Rural Fire Service (RFS) received the phone call at 6.23am and both Eglinton and Raglan RFS responded quickly. Bathurst and Kelso Fire and Rescue services also attended the scene. Operational officer with the Chifley Lithgow team Brett Taylor said they received reports that all persons were accounted for and after arriving at the scene that was confirmed. Mr Taylor said roughly 50 per cent or less of the house was damaged in the fire that is believed to have started in the kitchen area. Fire crews spent three to four hours at the Raglan house diffusing the fire and carrying out the standard duties required for a structure fire. The cause of the incident has not yet been confirmed and a fire investigation is currently underway.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/5c3df374-06c2-4d36-8589-a5ab1a675231.jpg/r3_0_1196_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg