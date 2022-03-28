MITCH Barnett's elbow aside, it would be hard to imagine that those who bring the NRL to Bathurst each year would have wanted much more from Saturday's game. The match was tight early and, even with Newcastle reduced to 12 men, the result was in the balance much longer than might have been expected. The weather was good - not too hot, not too cold - and the rain held off, though the skies often looked threatening. There was a record crowd, the fact the defending premiers the Panthers were playing ensured plenty of media coverage and the Knights brought some solid early season form into the game. Our annual NRL match has settled comfortably into the city's sporting calendar, but we shouldn't let the familiarity of the fixture breed contempt. We're lucky to have the big league arrive on our doorstep once a year; lucky to be able to drive 10 or 15 minutes from West Bathurst or Kelso or Eglinton, park near the ground and be inside quicker than it would take many fans in Sydney to get within 40 suburbs of one of the big stadiums. Our country ground gives fans a close-up view of the players that would simply not be possible at other venues and a different perspective on the game as it is slickly presented on the television screen in our lounge room. And the Panthers' various opponents at Bathurst over the years - from Cronulla to the Storm to the Cowboys - have helped keep the local fixture fresh and generated plenty of interest in the lead-up to the annual announcement about who will be making the trip. The fact that other clubs are taking games to country areas these days doesn't diminish Bathurst's long-term relationship with the Penrith Panthers, it simply highlights what a forward-thinking move it was. Hopefully next year we'll see a 13-man side take on a 13-man side right until the final whistle, but even if we don't, that's all right. The Panthers vs Knights game at Bathurst will be notable, for those who weren't there, for Barnett's brain explosion and his send-off being the first of the season. For those who were at the ground, however, it will be notable for many more things - not the least being the chance to see some of the big names of the game going about their business only metres away. That's an opportunity worth appreciating.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/8d917252-f41b-4697-8ca6-b9b49d6e70de.jpg/r0_384_3035_2099_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg