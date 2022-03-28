sport, local-sport,

WILL the Bulldogs have bite or will the students deliver a lesson? That question will be answered on Thursday night when one of Bathurst's great rugby union rivalries is revived. The Bathurst Bulldogs and CSU men's and women's sides will square off in a pre-season trial which will bring with it the added spice of a long awaited derby. While both clubs still play under the Central West Rugby Union banner, neither the men's or women's outfits currently compete for the same premiership. The CSU men currently play in the New Holland Cup, making the switch to that premiership in season 2018. Prior to that, CSU played alongside Bulldogs in the Blowes Cup and it was the men in blue and gold who had the better of the most recent derbies. Bulldogs won 22 of the last 26 clashes between the two club's first XVs, CSU not having bettered their Bathurst rivals since 2012. The Bathurst Bulldogs women last played CSU in 2019 when they were both part of the Ferguson Cup competition. Bulldogs won the grand final that year and have gone on to claim the 2020 and 2021 Ferguson Cup premierships as well. The CSU women made it to the preliminary final in 2019, but the following season they tasted glory when winning the inaugural North Cup. So while Thursday's games will be about each squad preparing for their 2022 premiership campaigns, the lure of Bathurst bragging rights will also be strong. "I remember very, very fondly the seasons I had in my final years, I remember in 2004 when CSU won the grand final in the Blowes Cup," Bathurst Bulldogs' first XV co-coach Dean Oxley said. "They have got a really proud tradition like us and we've had a lot of banter over the years over who is strongest and if CSU would beat Bulldogs if they were to play in the top tier. "So some of those questions could be answered on Thursday night. It's always nice to generate a bit of interest with the local derby." READ MORE: When Bulldogs downed the Mitchell men on grand final day READ MORE: A look back at some of the best Bathurst Central West Rugby Union rugby derbies READ MORE: Blue Bulls senior men defeat Uni-Norths Owls in pre-season trial While Oxley's men play in the higher tier Central West competition, he is respectful of CSU's achievements in the New Holland Cup and their current coach Dave Conyers. He is anticipating the students will provide good opposition. "CSU, they've had an outstanding run with a premiership and have been right up there with the strong clubs, with the university changes that they've endured they've done phenomenally well," Oxley said. "Credit to them. Because of COVID university has gone online largely and that's made it hard to get players, but they've just stepped up unbelievably. "I think Dave Conyers has been a big part of that. We played together back at Bulldogs many years ago, when I first went to Bulldogs Dave was in first grade and I was there with him. "He hasn't changed a bit, he's very committed to the game." As well as putting on a good spectacle to create interest ahead of the season, Oxley also hopes it will attract new talent to Bulldogs. With his club fielding three senior men's outfits as well as the women, the coach and Bulldogs vice-president said they will always welcome interested players. "I'm concerned about the perception Bathurst is always strong, we have to evolve, the same players can't be there forever after," he said. "Without the injection of new people, the club can't remain how it is. To stay in the top tier we have to have those three teams, so we're pushing really hard to make sure we can stay competitive across those three grades and in the women's as well. "It is more to do about getting numbers with our men at the moment, but the women will encourage and welcome new faces as well. "Come on, get out from under the COVID fog and come down and share in the fun. Rugby is tribal and is a great social and physical outlet that is wonderful for your mental well-being." The women's match will open the pre-season Bathurst battle at 6pm on Thursday night at Ashwood Park, with the men's fixture to follow at 6.45pm. They are pre-season fixtures Oxley is keen to see into the future too. "I think we could make it a bit of a showcase in years to come under lights on the number one [field] with the new scoreboard, it could be something a little bit special," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/e6d9ee91-3a38-4cb7-aff2-0ee4d32cd36c.jpg/r0_12_1001_578_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg