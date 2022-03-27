sport, local-sport,

IT'S something they've been craving to hear since the Western Women's Rugby League opens competition began five years ago: Panorama Platypi are your champions. Panorama Platypi toughed out an 18-10 grand final triumph over Woodbridge on Sunday in wet and slow conditions at Jack Arrow Oval, with the hosts' defence proving the major factor in their success. The Platypi resisted Woodbridge's attack close to their try line early in the match and once they came through that unscathed it set the platform for a memorable team performance. "It was a grinding grand final. Defensively we were outstanding. That's what won us the game. We turned over the ball early and that had them planted on our try line for five to eight minutes, but we defended it well," Platypi coach Kev Grimshaw said. "Then we attacked well because our confidence was up from that defensive effort. We were able to use the ball a bit, and that was defending like that does." Platypi's opens glory came just a few hours after their under 13s counterparts ended the club's title search in their own grand final win over the Goannas. Grimshaw said that back-to-back success will be a great boon for the women's game in Bathurst and surrounding towns. "In my first address to them after the game I said that they've made history for the club," he said. "There were great individual efforts but what they're most proud of is what they've done for the club. It's something that their kids can look back on when they see the photo of the first team that won it." Woodbridge coach Andrew Pull said the slow conditions helped deliver a brand of football that was physical and entertaining for everyone watching on. "I think it was still a really good spectacle. The weather added to it in that it delivered some massive collisions," he said. "When it's wet like that the ball can be a cake of soap and both sides were probably guilty of a couple of mistakes, but I put it down to the physicality. That made a few less mistakes than us and they deserve the win." After Panorama survived the early Woodbridge onslaught they were able to open the scoring 10 minutes before half-time through captain Zarlia Griffiths, who converted her own try. A Platypi error from the kick-off allowed Woodbridge's Shae Annis-Brown to get the score back to 6-4 but the hosts struck a blow before half-time when Claudia McLaren weaved through several defenders to score. Sarah Colman's conversion gave Panorama at 12-4 lead at the break. Demi Chapman scored four minutes into the new half and Colman kicked a penalty goal with 15 minutes remaining to put the hosts on the brink of glory. Annis-Brown gave the visitors a glimmer of hope with her second try of the day with 11 minutes to go but the Panorama defence stepped up. Jacinta Windsor was named the grand final's most valuable player and McLaren was named the season's best and fairest.

