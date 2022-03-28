sport, local-sport,

Bathurst sisters Charlotte and Isabella Morris picked up a ton of trophies at the ISKA NSW Open on Sunday, March 20. The Morris sisters have been members of Warren Hickey's Precision Martial Arts for a number of years now - Isabella for close to five years and Charlotte for over two - and both have previously competed in major tournaments. Precision Martial Arts manager Taylor Sargent said it was a great achievement for the new athletes to claim such an excellent haul of trophies. READ MORE: "It's fantastic to see them go so well. They train hard, so they deserve to be rewarded with good results," she said. "It's amazing to watch them grow and develop and now to be rewarded with some fantastic results when they go away and test their skills." Isabelle came first in the clash sparring and weapons kata, as well as taking a second in sword combat and third in kata. Charlotte came second in sumo, kata and sword combat. "Charlotte only started competing last year, starting going into towards," Sargent said. It was Charlotte's first time competing in the kata event on the weekend, so she did really well to come away with a placing for the first time. "Bella has probably been going to tournaments for close to three years." With the threat of COVID-19 easing, Sargent said things are starting to go back to normal for Precision Martial Arts, especially when it comes to competing in major events. "It's really good for the team to have things scheduled and not being cancelled all the time, having that opportunity to and compete in things," she said. "It helps them stay focused and motivated now that tournaments are now getting back on track."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/63ca0a01-a6e4-4e23-a554-b179ddd31b45.jpg/r0_152_960_694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg