news, local-news,

Blayney Shire Councillor Michelle Pryse Jones has been named as one of 24 recipients of the 2022 NSW Rural Scholarship Program. Future Women, in partnership with the NSW Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor MLC and the Deputy Premier Paul Toole MP, launched the Rural NSW Scholarship for a second time last week. Mr Toole said regional women like Michelle are the lifeblood of so many bush communities. MAKING NEWS: "Michelle has already gone above and beyond for our community, and this program will boost her leadership potential as she inspires the next generation of local leaders," Mr Toole said. Michelle, a recently elected councillor of Blayney Shire Council, is the owner and operator of CRT Rural Merchandise store (Hill and Crofts) and has a strong passion for women in business and the role a diverse education plays in their success. Alongside her family business she has experience across disability, agriculture, finance and education sectors developing her skills and knowledge in accounting, financial management, HR, marketing, communication and administration. "I have recently been elected as a councillor for the Blayney Shire Council and through this platform I hope to be able to support the community at another level and will work actively to progress some of my personal passions and interests. Providing post school pathways for young people, particularly those from rural areas that face greater barriers to accessing further education than their city counterparts, is strong interest and passion," said Miss Pryse Jones. Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor, who met with Michelle on a recent visit to the Bathurst Electorate, said the program is designed to connect driven and passionate women from all ages and backgrounds. Cheryl Knight of Bathurst is also a recipient the 2022 NSW Rural Scholarship Program. A rural woman with multiple disabilities, Cheryl is currently employed in the disability sector as a Support Coordinator, where she moderates and contributes to the largest peer learning Facebook page for support coordinators, offers free professional supervision to a range of new entrants to the sector and volunteers as a disability advocate. In addition, Cheryl has also collaborated on multiple projects and papers related to disability matters, and is working towards setting up an NDIS registered business. "I aim to ensure women with disabilities have options for career progression, flexible employment at market wages and to have a genuine voice in the organisation they work for. This program will enable me to add value to my current and future roles, whilst also ensuring any learnings could be passed on through the disability community," Miss Knight said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/1c58086e-f400-4d5e-b4a8-fb6caaa541be.JPG/r0_215_4032_2493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg