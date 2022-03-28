news, local-news,

CONSTRUCTION is progressing on a Carl's Jr drive-through fast-food outlet, which is being built on a prime site in Kelso. Bathurst Regional Council approved plans for a highway service centre, which includes Carl's Jr and a Caltex fuel retailer, in February 2021. Construction is well under way at the site, with the fast-food outlet expected to open in the second half of 2022. "We're looking to open in late August. Construction is obviously under way, bits and pieces are happening and we'll be hopefully be operational by late August," Carl's Jr marketing manager Geoff Kaider said. He said construction has been running smoothly so far. As the opening date nears, Carl's Jr will step up its efforts to advertise for and hire staff to work in the new outlet. "We're slowly going out to recruit staff. Ultimately we'll have about 100 local employees," Mr Kaider said. "That's just restaurant staff. Obviously construction is under way and already contributing to some growth in jobs now." The primary employee base will be young Bathurst people looking to enter the workforce. "In most of our restaurants it is usually their first job," Mr Kaider said. Carl's Jr is an American fast-food chain, founded in Los Angeles in 1941, that has grown to have thousands of outlets around the world, including 33 in Australia and a number of others under construction. READ ALSO: Site was right for a restaurant investment, Carl's Jr says Mr Kaider said NSW was a major growth area for Carl's Jr and Bathurst served as an ideal location. "We've got three in regional NSW that are at various stages of construction, hopefully opening this year, and a lot more in the pipeline down the track. Big regional centres are opportunities we can't ignore," he said. The Bathurst site is situated on Sydney Road, between Clancy Motors and the Bathurst Supa Centre. Mr Kaider said having a petrol station on the same site will also be beneficial, helping to draw in more customers as people look to stop along the highway. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

